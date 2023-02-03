BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Joseph Dispenza, has stepped down from his role, according to a spokesperson for the cemetery.

Dispenza, who was in the role for 32 years, was placed on paid administrative leave last June, the cemetery saying it was hiring outside counsel to “ascertain facts about his [Dispenza’s] personnel management as Forest Lawn’s president.”

He also resigned from his position on the board of trustees.

Forest Lawn did not provide a reason for his resignation.