BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rosemary Ebeling, who owned several popular restaurants across Western New York for more than 50 years with her husband, died at 82 on Thursday.

After owning a Dunkin’ donut shop across from Cazenovia Park that later became Grandma’s Donuts, Ebeling and her husband Richard opened up a Black Angus, which soon became Grandma’s Pancake House on Seneca Street in West Seneca.

In 1971, they opened Grandma’s Restaurant in Buffalo. In 1991, they bought Danny’s Restaurant on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and then expanded, opening up Danny’s South on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.