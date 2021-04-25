‘Lots of Love for the 716’ pop-up market makes a return to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After its success back in February, the “Lots of Love for the 716” pop-up outdoor market returned to the Queen City on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Chippewa Alliance and it’s designed to support small businesses.

About 30 vendors from across Western New York set up shop at the corner of Franklin Street and Chippewa Street.

Organizers tell News 4, local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic and having this market is a fun way to lend a helping hand.

Brie Carroll of Chippewa Alliance’s Marketing Committee said, “They’re the of this neighborhood. They’re our family, our friends, our co-workers and when we’re supporting local, it stays local and that’s what we’re really trying to hit home with.”

“We’re so proud of the community for supporting our local businesses.”

The Chippewa Alliance says it’s already planning another “Lots of love for the 716 pop-ups” for the summer.