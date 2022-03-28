BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Millions of dollars in federal funding have been directed toward Civil Works projects on Lake Ontario and Lake Erie next year.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023 released on March 28 includes over $6.6 million in funding for the USACE Civil Works program, with over $103 million designated for projects in the Buffalo District.
In the President’s Budget, USACE highlighted that $600,000 will help fund the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, which includes Buffalo, Chicago and Detroit to create a plan that identifies vulnerable coastal areas. The Study will also build recommending actions to increase the ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty.
Additionally, the Civil Works budget will provide $45 million to the Operation and Maintenance Program, which includes maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigations structures within the Buffalo District’s area of responsibility.
The President’s Budget also designated $58 million for projects within the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program which was initiated in 1974 to identify, investigate and clean up sites that were part of the Nation’s early atomic energy and weapons program.
The regional sites and allocated funding is listed below:
- Joslyn Manufacturing, IN $3,000,000
- Guterl Steel, NY $1,000,000
- Niagara Falls Storage Site (NFSS), NY $41,600,000
- Seaway Site, NY $1,500,000
- Tonawanda Landfill, NY $500,000
- Harshaw Chemical Company, Ohio $10,000,000
- Superior Steel Site, PA $500,000
Additional locations to receive funding along Lake Ontario and Lake Erie through the President’s Budget are also listed below:
- Barcelona Harbor, NY $19,000
- Black Rock Channel & Tonawanda
- Harbor, NY $2,277,000
- Buffalo River, NY $2,711,000
- Cape Vincent Harbor, NY $3,000
- Cattaraugus Creek Harbor, NY $3,000
- Dunkirk Harbor, NY $3,000
- Great Sodus Bay, NY $7,000
- Mt. Morris Dam, NY $4,334,000
- Oak Orchard, NY $5,000
- Ogdensburg Harbor, NY $1,000
- Olcott Harbor, NY $8,000
- Oswego Harbor, NY $5,971,000
- Port Ontario Harbor, NY $5,000
- Rochester Harbor, NY $10,000
- Sturgeon Point Harbor, NY $4,000
- Wilson Harbor, NY $8,000
Projects not funded through the President’s Budget have the potential for funding through the FY22 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act. FY22 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are scheduled to be released in early summer 2022.