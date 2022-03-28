BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Millions of dollars in federal funding have been directed toward Civil Works projects on Lake Ontario and Lake Erie next year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023 released on March 28 includes over $6.6 million in funding for the USACE Civil Works program, with over $103 million designated for projects in the Buffalo District.

In the President’s Budget, USACE highlighted that $600,000 will help fund the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, which includes Buffalo, Chicago and Detroit to create a plan that identifies vulnerable coastal areas. The Study will also build recommending actions to increase the ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty.

Additionally, the Civil Works budget will provide $45 million to the Operation and Maintenance Program, which includes maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigations structures within the Buffalo District’s area of responsibility.

The President’s Budget also designated $58 million for projects within the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program which was initiated in 1974 to identify, investigate and clean up sites that were part of the Nation’s early atomic energy and weapons program.

The regional sites and allocated funding is listed below:

Joslyn Manufacturing, IN $3,000,000

Guterl Steel, NY $1,000,000

Niagara Falls Storage Site (NFSS), NY $41,600,000

Seaway Site, NY $1,500,000

Tonawanda Landfill, NY $500,000

Harshaw Chemical Company, Ohio $10,000,000

Superior Steel Site, PA $500,000

Additional locations to receive funding along Lake Ontario and Lake Erie through the President’s Budget are also listed below:

Barcelona Harbor, NY $19,000

Black Rock Channel & Tonawanda

Harbor, NY $2,277,000

Buffalo River, NY $2,711,000

Cape Vincent Harbor, NY $3,000

Cattaraugus Creek Harbor, NY $3,000

Dunkirk Harbor, NY $3,000

Great Sodus Bay, NY $7,000

Mt. Morris Dam, NY $4,334,000

Oak Orchard, NY $5,000

Ogdensburg Harbor, NY $1,000

Olcott Harbor, NY $8,000

Oswego Harbor, NY $5,971,000

Port Ontario Harbor, NY $5,000

Rochester Harbor, NY $10,000

Sturgeon Point Harbor, NY $4,000

Wilson Harbor, NY $8,000

Projects not funded through the President’s Budget have the potential for funding through the FY22 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act. FY22 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are scheduled to be released in early summer 2022.