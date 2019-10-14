Lowe’s holding walk-in job fair at various locations Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lowe’s across Western New York are looking to hire more than 100 new employees over the coming week.

A spokesperson for the home improvement store says locations in Amherst, Williamsville, Orchard Park, Hamburg, and Springville are looking to hire both part-time and full-time associate positions.

Those associate positions include department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, customer service associates, merchandise service teams, receivers, unloaders, and load pullers.

Anyone interested can walk into any Lowe’s store to apply and interview for available jobs on October 16 for the walk-in job fair.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Candidates interested can also apply online at jobs.lowes.com.