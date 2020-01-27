LPCiminelli suing SUNY construction fund

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After you pay your bills in 2020, will there be any money left for relaxation and entertainment? Will you be able to take a vacation this year? How much can you afford to spend on clothes? These questions may come to mind as you think about your money plans for the new year, but there’s a way to budget for fun in 2020. Financial pros share tips for how to achieve balance in your budget using the 50/30/20 rule and other financial techniques. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — LPCiminelli is suing the state university of New York construction fund for failing to pay out more than $4 million in extra charges for the downtown campus of the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

At 628,000 square feet, the $375 million project at Main and High streets opened in 2017.

The lawsuit alleges that the state caused numerous delays in the project’s first phase by “repeatedly revising plans and drawings” in contravention of common construction practice.

As a result, the construction firm incurred more than $4 million in costs that the defendant has not paid.

Officials with the state construction fund did not respond to a request for comment.

Top executives of LPCiminelli were found guilty in 2018 of a bid-rigging scheme for the state’s Buffalo Billion project at Riverside that now houses Tesla.

The jury also convicted a former state leader of fraud and conspiracy, along with two Syracuse-area developers for a similar scheme.