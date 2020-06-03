Live Now
Lt. Governor talks outdoor dining and elective surgeries being allowed in Erie Co.

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two pieces of good news for Western New York.

It’s something that restaurants, and hospitals, have been looking forward to as our region continues to move forward.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul joined us once again this evening.

This is the first announcement where restaurants can have customers on-premises. It allows outdoor dining, starting tomorrow.

Elective surgeries are also now allowed in Erie County. Before this, hospitals and other medical locations needed a waiver.

News 4 talks to the Lieutenant Governor about that, and much more.

