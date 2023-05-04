BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Luke Russert will be in Buffalo this Sunday for a 6 p.m. book signing at Blackthorn Pub.

Russert is a former NBC News reporter and the son of legendary Meet The Press host – and famed Buffalo backer – Tim Russert.

Luke just published a memoir about finding peace after his father’s death. The book, titled “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself,” is available now at Talking Leaves.

“I’m still a work in progress,” Russert told Jacquie Walker. “I think a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl win would help me find myself more than anything else.”

Russert began to find peace by traveling the world, visiting more than 65 countries. He knows that isn’t feasible for everyone, but he says the idea of “getting away” still holds.

“You don’t have to travel the world,” he said. “It’s something of value to be in a meditative state. What I mean by that is, get to a place were you can focus and you’ve eliminated distraction. Whether that’s a walk in the woods, whether that’s just turning off your phone and really trying to get to a place where, OK, I’m not having anybody try to tell me what to do, I don’t have the weight of these responsibilities in a given moment, and just think.”

You can register for Russert’s book signing here.