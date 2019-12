IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LYFT – In this image distributed on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, Lyft’s new Amp glows on the dashboard of a car in San Francisco.(Josh Edelson/AP Images for Lyft)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of the fifth annual Lyftie Awards, four places in Buffalo are being recognized as the most popular destinations in the city.

More than 50 markets were recognized by ride-sharing company Lyft.

Here are the most popular destinations in Buffalo: