M.T. Pockets reopens after voluntarily shutting down

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bar on Hertel Ave. has reopened after voluntarily closing its doors, while under investigation for violating social distancing rules.

M.T. Pockets shut down after a bar patron was arrested. That person was accused of menacing and harassing protesters, and yelling racial slurs last month.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says M.T. Pockets came up with a safety plan, which the Department of Health approved.

MORE | Protesters come back to Hertel, demand change after confrontation outside M.T. Pockets

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss