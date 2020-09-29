M.T. Pockets reopens after voluntarily shutting down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bar on Hertel Ave. has reopened after voluntarily closing its doors, while under investigation for violating social distancing rules.

M.T. Pockets shut down after a bar patron was arrested. That person was accused of menacing and harassing protesters, and yelling racial slurs last month.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says M.T. Pockets came up with a safety plan, which the Department of Health approved.

