Mahoney Building to be sold by auction in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building on Court Street will be sold by auction in 2020, according to the State Office of General Services.

Local and state officials, working with professional real estate consultants, determined the best use of the building is no longer state office space in Buffalo’s current real estate market.

“For almost 90 years, the Mahoney Building has served our state well, and I look forward to seeing how it will be repurposed and used in the future,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Approximately 130 employees who work in the building are being relocated to leased space in the City of Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown says, “I’m very pleased Governor Cuomo will be keeping the State employees who currently work at the Mahoney State Office Building in downtown Buffalo and look forward to welcoming our new neighbors on Niagara Square when the building is sold and repurposed in 2020.”

“Just as the former Donovan State Office Building, transformed into One Canalside, has become an integral part of the City’s celebrated Canalside district, a reimagined Mahoney building has similar potential on Niagara Square. Its auction will add it to the many Western New York buildings that have been revitalized under Buffalo’s resurgence,” Empire State Development Chairman Howard Zemsky added.

The property, built in 1854, housed the City’s first public high school until the City sold it to the state. The school was demolished and the State Office Building was built in 1930.

State officials say the date and further details on the auction will be announced in the near future.