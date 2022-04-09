BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and E. Delavan Avenue after a motor vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two dark SUVs appear heavily damaged and police say one of the vehicles involved was stolen. The intersection was blocked off by police, and an ambulance and Canisius College Public Safety were on the scene as well. A video of the scene can be seen below.

Police are investigating the incident. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.