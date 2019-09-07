Make-A-Wish grants WNY girl’s Disney World Wish

As we look ahead to the Make-A-Wish Telethon next week with News 4 and 97 Rock we’re sharing stories showing the impact Make-A-Wish has in Western New York.

Christy Kern sat down with a little girl named Bella.

She had her wish granted last year after she’s struggled most of her life with a heart defect.

You wouldn’t guess it from her energetic personality, but Bella’s been through a lot in her short life.

It started when doctors diagnosed her with a heart defect just after birth.

Her mom says Bella had her first open-heart surgery at just 22 days old.

She spent the first five months of her life in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries.

She went home for only a few months before going back to the hospital for another major surgery.

Now years later, Bella’s a happy and healthy five-year-old.

She has regular visits to the cardiologist to monitor her progress.

It took several years to get here and last year Make-A-Wish helped the family celebrate her good health with a trip to Disney World.

Bella loves looking back at pictures and talking about memories from that trip.

She met Disney princesses and other characters and even got a special, Minnie Mouse make-over with a Minnie Mouse dress.

Disney World is an exciting trip for any kid but again, Bella’s life, up until then, wasn’t like most kids’.

Bella has some limitations now because of her heart condition.

She might get a little tired after running around the playground but her interests now are just what a kids’ should be.

Dancing and playing with her dad and getting to be around other kids, no longer isolated.

The one message her mom wants other parents to know about Make-A-Wish is that wishes come in all shapes and sizes.