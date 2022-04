BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — The Easter Makers and Shakers market, known as Western New York’s largest Easter market, will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Patrons will be given a sheet of raffle tickets to use at the many giveaways that will be held, and 120 different vendors will be present at The Powerhouse on Lee Street to celebrate the holiday.

There will be a five dollar entry fee, with kids 10 and under getting in free.