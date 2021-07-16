Making it “shnow” in Buffalo — Dion Dawkins’ foundation puts on a Christmas in July fundraiser for 716 Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Lineman Dion Dawkins brought some Christmas spirit to North Buffalo Friday. He held a Christmas in July street festival on Hertel Avenue.

Hundreds turned out for this event, despite the wet conditions outside.

“Buffalo is truly special. It’s like raining out here, but people are still out here vibing enjoying it. Nobody’s running away, and it’s a great time to be a part of Buffalo, said Dawkins.”

The money raised will benefit the offensive lineman’s foundation, Dion’s Dreamers, which provides mentorship to young people.

Check out Dawkins’ interview with News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz below: