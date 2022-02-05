Male resident injured, two cats dead in Bird Avenue fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male resident of 426 Bird Ave. was transported to ECMC following a fire in the residence Saturday morning.

Buffalo Fire responded to the scene just after 10 a.m. They say the fire started on the second floor. Firefighters used ladders to rescue the resident and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance to be treated for second degree burns.

Officials say two cats died in the residence and the Red Cross is assisting three adults displaced by the fire. Damages are estimated to be $150,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.