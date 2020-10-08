Mammothon: Doctors urge women to get mammograms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–October is breast cancer awareness month and doctors are stressing the importance of getting a mammogram to help lower the risk of dying from breast cancer.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker was live from the breast imaging cancer center at Roswell Park with the first-ever “Mammathon” yesterday.

We’re asking women to make appointments for the annual mammograms.

Doctors say a lot of women have been delaying their screenings during the pandemic. They say you should not skip this year.

You can call 1-800-Roswell to set up an appointment for a mammogram.