Man accused of dog fighting to be arraigned on indictment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of dog fighting and drug charges will be arraigned on an indictment Monday morning.
More than a year ago, Douglas Williams was arrested when officials rescued seven dogs. Police say Williams had been taking part in animal fighting at a Bailey Avenue residence.
MORE | 7 dogs rescued from Buffalo man accused of dogfighting, drug dealing
At the time of his arrest, Williams was on parole after he was involved in a violent home invasion.
Williams, who was previously convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals and firearm possession, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Following Monday’s court proceedings, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will hold a conference alongside members of the SPCA Serving Erie County and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
The conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. We will stream it on WIVB.com.
