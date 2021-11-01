Man accused of dog fighting to be arraigned on indictment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of dog fighting and drug charges will be arraigned on an indictment Monday morning.

More than a year ago, Douglas Williams was arrested when officials rescued seven dogs. Police say Williams had been taking part in animal fighting at a Bailey Avenue residence.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was on parole after he was involved in a violent home invasion.

Williams, who was previously convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals and firearm possession, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Following Monday’s court proceedings, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will hold a conference alongside members of the SPCA Serving Erie County and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. We will stream it on WIVB.com.

