BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing gun possession charges following an incident at a little league football game this past weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the football game on Fillmore Avenue. They say there was an altercation between 31-year-old Larry Watkins and a coach, during which Watkins dropped a handgun on the field and fled.

At the scene, police say they recovered a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds. Following an investigation, Watkins was charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Watkins, who’s on federal supervised release, is not allowed to own a gun. Police say he was apprehended after being identified as the suspect.