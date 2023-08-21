BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing gun possession charges following an incident at a little league football game this past weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the football game on Fillmore Avenue. They say there was an altercation between 31-year-old Larry Watkins and a coach, during which Watkins dropped a handgun on the field and fled.
At the scene, police say they recovered a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds. Following an investigation, Watkins was charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Watkins, who’s on federal supervised release, is not allowed to own a gun. Police say he was apprehended after being identified as the suspect.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.