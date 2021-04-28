Man accused of hitting, throwing puppy near Front Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been accused of causing extensive injuries to a puppy near Front Park.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Navier Rodriguez, 22, hit his five-month-old puppy and threw it to the ground multiple times. The dog suffered extensive injuries to its mouth, including cuts and broken teeth.

Prosecutors say this incident, which occurred on Porter Ave., was seen by multiple people.

Rodriguez was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

The puppy is now in the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County. It received treatment for its injuries.

Rodriguez, who was released on his own recognizance, will be back in court on June 28. He has been barred from owning any pets.

If convicted, Rodriguez could spend four years in prison.