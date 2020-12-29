Man accused of killing, dismembering wife dies at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was charged with killing his wife and burying her dismembered body in the backyard has died.

Mohammed Mused, 54, had been indicted on one count of second-degree murder after the death of 42-year-old Muna Abdulrahman.

Prosecutors say Mused killed Abdulrahman inside their Broadway home this past March.

He had been scheduled to return to court this January, but officials say Mused died while at ECMC on Christmas Eve. Mused’s cause of death was not revealed due to HIPAA.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, there have been three domestic violence-related homicides in Erie County this year.