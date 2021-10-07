Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in south Buffalo acquitted of charges against him

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Shane Casado is walking free.

Back in November 2018, Casado had been accused of killing 22-year-old Rachael Wierzbicki outside a home on Edson Street in south Buffalo. Casado, who was 24 at the time, was charged with second-degree murder.

In a wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this year, Wierzbicki’s parents named both Casado and his grandmother. They claimed his grandmother should have known that Casado had a gun and a history of violence.

On Thursday afternoon, Casado was acquitted of both second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.