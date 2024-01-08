BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man charged with a slew of offenses for allegedly holding two women against their will and assaulting them faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday.

Jamar L. Harris, 36 was arraigned Sunday morning on charges including first degree rape and first degree assault after he allegedly held two women for two days at his house in the 200 block of Mosselle Street on the city’s east side.

A search warrant executed at the home on Jan. 6 revealed “items of evidence” inside the house, according to the DA’s office.

“The allegations against this defendant are disturbing and we are committed to obtaining justice for the victims,” Flynn said. “I commend the Buffalo Police Department for their work in this case. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.”

The Buffalo Police Department’s special victims and intelligence units began investigating on Jan. 1 after a woman reported she jumped from the second story of the home and fled. Harris is accused of “assaulting, choking and threatening” the woman, police said. The woman was treated for injuries to her face, shoulder and back at ECMC.

The same day, police found a second woman who reported being forced to “engage in sexual intercourse and other sexual conduct” by Harris. Authorities say Harris beat, choked and threatened the woman, who was also treated for injuries at ECMC.

Harris has been charged with the following:

first degree rape, one count

first degree criminal sexual act, one count

first degree assault, one count

second degree assault, one count

second degree strangulation, one count

third degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts

second degree menacing, two counts

Harris will return to court for a felony hearing on Jan. 11. He is being held without bail.