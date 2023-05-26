BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of rape in Maryland was found and taken into custody at the Peace Bridge.
This past Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a 44-year-old American was returning to the U.S. after spending time in Canada.
An active warrant was found, they say, leading authorities to pull him aside for secondary inspection. This is when they say they verified he had a felony arrest warrant for first-degree rape.
The man, whose name was not shared by authorities, was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department after being processed by CBP officers.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.