BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of his infant son.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Benjamin Rodriguez, 41, recklessly caused the death of five-month-old Micah Rodriguez. On Dec. 20, police and paramedics responded to a residence on Crestwood Avenue for a call about the unresponsive baby, the DA’s office says.
The infant was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and later died from his injuries.
Following his arraignment on the manslaughter indictment Tuesday morning, Rodriguez was held without bail. It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court, but if he’s convicted, he could spend up to 25 years in prison.
Latest Posts
- Daytime Buffalo: May 2, 2023
- Larger welfare checks lead to healthier brains, study finds
- Court rules Wisconsin hospital can’t be forced to give ivermectin to COVID patient
- Nardin grads urge community to “reserve judgment” until third-party report is released
- “Zoomagination” returns to Buffalo Zoo this summer
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.