BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of his infant son.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Benjamin Rodriguez, 41, recklessly caused the death of five-month-old Micah Rodriguez. On Dec. 20, police and paramedics responded to a residence on Crestwood Avenue for a call about the unresponsive baby, the DA’s office says.

The infant was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Following his arraignment on the manslaughter indictment Tuesday morning, Rodriguez was held without bail. It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court, but if he’s convicted, he could spend up to 25 years in prison.