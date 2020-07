BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man accused of spraying graffiti on City Hall is expected in court.

Police say Sir Raven Rodgers, 23, and one other person spray-painted doors on the Buffalo landmark back in May.

When questioned about the incident, Rodgers was found with cans of spray paint.

Rodgers could spend up to four years in prison if convicted. He is expected in court later this morning.