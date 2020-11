BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A man accused of threatening protesters with a knife faced a judge this morning.

Michael Cremen showed up for his court hearing after defying a judge twice.

He didn’t want to be in the same place where people were wearing masks.

He’s charged with menacing and harassment after the August incident on Hertel Avenue.

Cremen is set to appear back in court in January.