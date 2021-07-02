Man accused of threatening protestors with knife on Hertel Ave. arraigned Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Franklinville man accused of a hate crime for threatening protestors with a knife in North Buffalo last summer was arraigned Friday morning in front of a State Supreme Court Judge.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s Office says 48-year-old Michael Cremen allegedly threatened the protestors during a demonstration on Hertel Avenue near Parkside Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on August 28, 2020.

Cremen also allegedly pushed and threatened one protestor and used racial slurs during the incident.

Flynn’s Office says he is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on July 19 at 10 a.m.

Officials tell News 4 Cremen is charged with second-degree menacing as a hate crime and second-degree harassment.