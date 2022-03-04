BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Elmarious Honeycutt, 29, has been convicted of an illegal gun charge after being acquitted of attempted murder and attempted robbery.

The charge stems from an incident that took place in July 2019. According to prosecutors, Honeycutt arranged a meeting with another man to exchange marijuana.

About half an hour after that, the man and his girlfriend drove to Durham Street to meet up. A struggle began when Honeycutt got into their back seat, and at some point, the other man was shot in the neck.

Officials say Honeycutt fell out of the vehicle, picked up the gun and ran away. The woman in the vehicle drove her boyfriend to ECMC, where he was treated.

Honeycutt, who was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon, faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 25. He’s currently being held without bail.