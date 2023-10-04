BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to killing another man outside a corner store on the city’s east side.

The fatal shooting took place on June 9, 2020. The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Mahzhee Young, 30, shot David Moore, 27, during a verbal altercation at E. Ferry and Grider streets.

Moore was taken to ECMC, where he died from his injuries shortly after.

Wednesday morning, Young pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Young faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 15.

He remains held without bail.