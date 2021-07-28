Man admits to attempted criminal sex act against patient at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sexual act.
Prosecutors say that while Dorian Harold, 28, was a patient at ECMC in May 2019, he tried to forcibly engage in sexual conduct with another patient who was physically disabled.
MORE | Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in wheelchair at ECMC
When Harold is sentenced in September, he could spend up to 15 years in prison. He’s currently in custody on $30,000 bail.
