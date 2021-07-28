Man admits to attempted criminal sex act against patient at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sexual act.

Prosecutors say that while Dorian Harold, 28, was a patient at ECMC in May 2019, he tried to forcibly engage in sexual conduct with another patient who was physically disabled.

When Harold is sentenced in September, he could spend up to 15 years in prison. He’s currently in custody on $30,000 bail.

