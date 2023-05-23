BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to manslaughter, and a father and son have been indicted on the same charge.

This past December, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Mikhail Scott, 25, was repeatedly punched and kicked, and dragged down the stairs in an apartment on the 100 block of Rodney Street.

The DA’s office says Scott was dragged from the apartment to the sidewalk. He was taken to ECMC, where he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

On Monday afternoon, Lewis Keys, 23, pleaded guilty to fatally assaulting Scott. He’s being held on $250,000 bail.

Additionally, Daiquan Busby, 20, and his father Christopher Busby, 39, were charged with manslaughter for their alleged involvement. They’re being held without bail.

Keys faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on July 17, while the other two men face the same penalty if convicted.