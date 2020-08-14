Man admits to shooting manager of Jim’s SteakOut in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cheektowaga man charged with shooting the manager of a Jim’s SteakOut has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Main St. in Buffalo this past January. Police say the victim was shot in the back.

The man who admitted to pulling the trigger, 44-year-old Anthony Jones, was taken into custody in the vicinity of the shooting.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.