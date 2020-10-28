Man admits to stabbing at 2019 South Buffalo Irish Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to stabbing someone at the South Buffalo Irish Festival last year.

In September 2019, Michael Monti, 20, stabbed another man in the abdomen during the festival at Cazenovia Park. The victim needed multiple surgeries to repair the damage.

Monti admitted to first-degree assault.

When he’s sentenced on December 3, Monti could spend five to 25 years in state prison. He’s currently in custody without bail.

