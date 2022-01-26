Man and woman shot on Auburn Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday night, Buffalo police say two people were shot on Auburn Avenue.

The incident happened on the street’s 200 block, just before 11:30 p.m. It’s not clear how badly the man and woman were injured, but they were taken to ECMC for treatment.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime is asked to call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

