BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday night, Buffalo police say two people were shot on Auburn Avenue.
The incident happened on the street’s 200 block, just before 11:30 p.m. It’s not clear how badly the man and woman were injured, but they were taken to ECMC for treatment.
Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime is asked to call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Latest Posts
- Man and woman shot on Auburn Avenue in Buffalo
- City council members to work on gameplan for future snow removal
- Report: Bills DC Leslie Frazier to have second interview with Giants
- Lancaster girls remain unbeaten with 59-29 win over Orchard Park
- Barry Covert joins News 4 to discuss NYS mask mandate ruling
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.