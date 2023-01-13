BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an attempted burglary of an Aldi store, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

On Jan. 11, police say James Williams, who has no permanent address, allegedly attempted to pry plywood off of the boarded door at Aldi on Broadway and gain entry without permission. Police say Williams was later found with burglary tools.

Williams was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of possession of burglar’s tools.