BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and is facing a slew of charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in early January, Buffalo police announced.

On Jan. 6, police said they responded to the scene of Sahara Hookah Lounge, on Hertel Avenue, for a reported shooting call at approximately 2 a.m. Police said they located three victims who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Following an investigation, police said, they identified Caron Fleming as a suspect.

Fleming was arrested for his alleged involvement on Jan. 11. He was charged with the following:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Assault in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Assault in the second degree