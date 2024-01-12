BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and is facing a slew of charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in early January, Buffalo police announced.
On Jan. 6, police said they responded to the scene of Sahara Hookah Lounge, on Hertel Avenue, for a reported shooting call at approximately 2 a.m. Police said they located three victims who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.
Following an investigation, police said, they identified Caron Fleming as a suspect.
Fleming was arrested for his alleged involvement on Jan. 11. He was charged with the following:
- Attempted murder in the second degree
- Assault in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- Assault in the second degree
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.