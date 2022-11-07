BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An incarcerated man at the Erie County Holding Center has been accused of throwing feces at a Sheriff’s deputy.
This past Saturday afternoon, the deputy was conducting duties in a housing area when a sheet was seen covering the cell door of one of the people being held in custody, the Sheriff’s office said.
They say the deputy asked Isiah Autry to take the sheet down multiple times to no avail. Authorities say that when the deputy entered the cell, Autry threw feces at them, striking them on the pants and boots.
Autry, who was being held on weapons and assault on a first responder charges, was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an incarcerated individual.
