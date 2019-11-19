Man charged for shooting testifying witness in Lemuele Jackson murder trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dayquain Trent is charged with attempted murder, assault, and witness tampering on a now unsealed indictment, according to Erie County DA John Flynn.

Trent allegedly shot a witness in the Lemuele Jackson murder trial in October, the same day they were going to testify.

Jackson was on trial for shooting and killing 26-year-old Santana Anderson during a party on Hagen Street in August 2018.

Trent shot the witness in the arm at 6 a.m. on Buffalo’s East Side, three hours before they were supposed to testify on October 22.

The witness went to ECMC to be treated and still went to court to testify, according to Flynn.

Officials say Buffalo Police allegedly recovered a loaded, pistol from Trent’s bedroom on November 5.

Trent is scheduled to return to court on December 11 at 2 p.m. for a pre-trial conference. In a separate indictment, He’s charged with criminal possession of a weapon.