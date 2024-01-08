BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was charged with multiple felonies last week in connection to a shooting in Buffalo’s Kensington neighborhood in December 2023, the Buffalo Police Department announced Monday.

Terrence Coleman, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony attempted murder, assault and criminal contempt as well additional misdemeanors related to the alleged shooting on the 500 block of Stockbridge Avenue on Dec. 23.

Police allege that Coleman violated an order of protection and entered the home of a female victim around 1:30 a.m. before starting to hit the woman. A man who intervened was “struck with gunfire during the altercation” and suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Coleman has been charged with the following:

Second degree attempted murder, felony

First degree assault, felony

First degree criminal contempt, felony

Second degree menacing, felony,

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanot