BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault on a 96-year-old Buffalo man that occurred Monday on Washington Street, officials announced Wednesday.

Roger Ranney, 59, allegedly approached the 96-year-old, cut his face and then fled. BPD officers say they were able to identify Ranney and apprehend him several blocks away from where the incident occurred. Ranney has no permanent address, according to police.

The victim was transported by ambulance to ECMC. He was treated for a facial laceration and released.

Ranney has been charged with one count of second-degree assault, a felony, and one count of fourth-degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

