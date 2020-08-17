Man charged with fatal stabbing in vicinity of E. Ferry and Wohlers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing last month.

On the night of July 29, Daryl Carter, 64, was stabbed in the vicinity of E. Ferry St. and Wohlers Ave. He died at the scene.

Anthony Daniels, 57, has been charged with killing Carter. After his arraignment, Daniels was remanded without bail.

He’ll be back in court on Thursday for a felony hearing.

