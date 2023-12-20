BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a body was found on Grider Street earlier this month.
On December 10, officers responded to the scene near Buffalo’s medical corridor and found 44-year-old Demarkus Hodge dead with a gunshot wound.
Following an investigation, police identified Thierry Bikorimana, 19, as a suspect, charging him with second-degree murder.
Latest Local News
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.