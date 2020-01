BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a woman’s body was discovered on Paderewski Dr. this past weekend.

Police responded to the scene on Saturday around 12:45 p.m. after a passerby noticed a body there.

The 53-year-old victim has not been publicly identified. Police have charged Antonio Lee, 30, with second-degree murder.

Officers say Lee fatally stabbed the woman.