Man charged with threatening protesters on Hertel Ave. out on bail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man charged with a hate crime after prosecutors say he threatened protesters on Hertel Ave. with a knife is out on bail.

Franklinville resident Michael Cremen was charged with harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

New York State Troopers arrested him earlier this week after he failed to appear for his original court date, twice.

Creman said he didn’t show up because he didn’t want to be around people wearing masks. He’s due back in court on Friday morning.