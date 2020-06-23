Man charged with throwing lit object into City Hall to be placed in home confinement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20-year-old man charged with throwing a lit object into City Hall during protests in Buffalo has been ordered to be released into home confinement.

The incident happened near the end of May. Courtland Renford was arrested two days later.

He was charged with arson and criminal mischief, as well as destroying and attempting to destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

Renford is a previously convicted felon.

