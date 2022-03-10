BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty after crashing into the McKinley Monument, killing his passenger.
The incident happened on Thanksgiving 2020. That morning, 41-year-old Paul Tolbert, III, was quickly driving south on Delaware Avenue when he crashed into the monument at Niagara Square.
At the time, prosecutors say he was under the influence of fentanyl and cocaine. He had a small bag of the former in his possession.
Tolbert was injured, but his 34-year-old passenger, Buffalo resident Angel Marie Cobb, was killed.
After being found guilty of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Tolbert faces up to 15 years in prison. He’s currently being held without bail.
Tolbert’s sentencing will take place on April 20.
