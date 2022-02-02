Man dead after overnight car accident on Michigan Ave. and Riley St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead after an overnight car accident with a traffic light pole at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Riley Street in Buffalo.

Investigators believe the man, who hasn’t been identified, was driving a Ford Taurus south on Michigan Avenue when he drove off the road and hit a large traffic light pole.

He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was declared dead, according to Buffalo Police.

Buffalo Police said they’re working to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.