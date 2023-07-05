BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man was declared deceased at ECMC after being shot on the first block of Warring Avenue.
Buffalo police say it happened Tuesday afternoon, just after 5 p.m. The victim was found in the street after being shot multiple times.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
