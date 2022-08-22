BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 46-year-old man is dead as the result of a shooting on Butler Avenue in Buffalo.

Police say it happened Sunday night, just after 7:30 p.m, on the first block of the street.

After being shot, he was taken to ECMC, where he was declared deceased.

Authorities are investigating this incident. Anyone with information that could help police can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.